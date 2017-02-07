Nina Dobrev posts photo with ex Ian Somerhalder and his wife Nikki Reed

The Vampire Diaries may surround the lives of the vampires of Mystic Falls, but there’s no bad blood between star exes Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder!

Nina Dobrev broke the news of her return to the show on Jan. 26 on Instagram. However, even now that filming for the series has wrapped, the star has taken to the social media site to continue posting photos of her return.

The relationship between Dobrev and Somerhalder has been a question mark since their very public breakup in 2013, but Dobrev shed some light on that situation in her most recent post writing, “Can’t believe how time flies. Farewell dinner with team Somereed! So good catching up with these goofballs. All ❤.”

Can’t believe how time flies. Farewell dinner with team Somereed! So good catching up with these goofballs. All ❤ A photo posted by Nina Dobrev (@ninadobrev) on Feb 7, 2017 at 9:47am PST

Looks like things are just fine between Nina and Ian, but will things end as well for Damon and Elena? We’ll find out when the series finale of The Vampire Diaries airs Friday, March 10th on The CW.