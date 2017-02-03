Nordstrom dumping Ivanka Trump’s clothing line due to poor sales

Retailer Nordstrom has decided to drop the POTUS’ daughter’s clothing line from it’s stores due to poor “performance.”

NBC News noted that the department store made the announcement on Thursday, Feb. 2, and blamed the decision on poor sales, not the “Grab Your Wallet” boycott campaign.

“I am absolutely thrilled, and I know the vast majority of Grab Your Wallet participants will be as well,” said Shannon Coulter, a co-founder of Grab Your Wallet.

Social media was split, however, over the announcement as some said they would now return to the shopping at the store while others said the opposite.

@GayleShare1 Hi, Gayle! Based on this brand’s performance, we did decide not to buy it for this season. — Nordstrom (@Nordstrom) February 3, 2017

@Nordstrom so your NOT DOING Ivanka Trump fashion I WONT BE SHOPPING AT NORDSTROM EVER AGAIN! Folding to Alt-Left Nazi Libs has consequences — Demexit Sheila (@sissynsas) February 3, 2017

“We’ve said all along we make buying decisions based on performance. We’ve got thousands of brands — more than 2,000 offered on the site alone. Reviewing their merit and making edits is part of the regular rhythm of our business,” said a statement from Nordstrom. “Each year we cut about 10 percent and refresh our assortment with about the same amount. In this case, based on the brand’s performance we’ve decided not to buy it for this season.”