Nourish the Skin You’re in: US Organic Body Oil Giveaway

In pursuit of soft, healthy and nourished skin? US Organic has you covered with their luxurious Body Oil line available in Bulgarian Rose, Caribbean Coconut, Lavender, Orange and YlangYlang Flower. US Organic’s body oils are lightweight and easily absorbable, made with powerful yet healthy ingredients as a way to thank mother nature for the great gifts offered to us. A little oil goes a long way! US Organic’s products are certified “Cruelty Free” by the Leaping Bunny Program and Made in the USA.



Five winners will each receive the whole line of US Organic’s Body Oils, 5oz bottles available in Bulgarian Rose, Caribbean Coconut, Lavender, Orange and YlangYlang Flower. Retail value of each prize $80.

Contest Range: USA (50 states)

Prize: Five (5) winners will each receive the entire body oil line (5 bottles, 5 oz. ea.) to include Bulgarian Rose, Caribbean Coconut, Lavender, Orange and YlangYlang Flower. Retail value of each prize $80. Total value of all prizes $400.

Sponsor: US Organic

Number of Winners: 5

Multiple entries allowed