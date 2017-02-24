Oprah’s secrets revealed

In the upcoming April 2017 issue of British magazine’s Good Housekeeping, American talk show host Oprah Winfrey dished on her weight, never getting married or having children.

Oprah expressed that she didn’t regret not having children saying, “I don’t have the patience. I have patience for puppies, but that’s a quick stage!”

Since Oprah founded the Leadership Academy for Girls in South Africa, she has been a mother figure to young girls for 10 years, taking 172 children under her wings. In fact, she talked about how she felt like a mother to these girls. Oprah explained that working with the girls was “more rewarding.” She also said, “I was doing this to help them, but it has brought a light to my life that I can’t explain.”

“When people were pressuring me to get married and have children, I knew I was not going to be a person that ever regretted not having them, because I feel like I am a mother to the world’s children.”

The philanthropist also talked about her past discomfort with her weight. She said how she would use it to keep her from doing things. But, all that changed when she overcame her food demons. Oprah exclaimed, “Now I feel liberated! It’s the thing I have been looking for my whole life! To feel a sense of freedom. The taste of freedom? There is nothing better than that!”