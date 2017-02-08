Oreo announces new dunk challenge

There are many rituals that go into eating an Oreo cookie. For some, it’s splitting the cookie in half, hoping to get all the cream on one end, licking it off and then dunking the cookie in a cold glass of milk. Others dunk first, no questions asked. Either way, dunking an Oreo is a delightful experience, no matter what age you are. It’s for this reason that Oreo has released a new campaign they’re calling the “Oreo Dunk Challenge.”

For this global celebration of the brand’s dunking ritual, the company has enlisted a trio of high-profile dunkers to lead the challenge. Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal will be leading the campaign with the first official dunk in New York City on Feb. 8, 2017. Shaq and fans will introduce the world’s first “Hands-Free Dunk” using state-of-the-art, brain-computer software designed specifically to dunk cookies in milk.

International recording artist Christina Aguilera will also be participating in the Oreo dunk challenge. Aguilera says, “I can’t wait to hear of all the different dunks fans will come up with.”

Shaq and Aguilera will be joined by Brazilian football star Neymar da Silva Santo as the trio leads their fans into trying new and innovative ways to dunk cookies. U.S. fans who share their dunks on Twitter and Instagram using #OREODunkSweepstakes will enter for a chance to win a Wonderfilled VIP dunking experience in New York or Las Angeles.

Patty Gonzalez, Director of OREO Equity, North America, said, “Our goal is to not only recapture the simple magic of those moments, but to do so in a way that feels novel and fresh. The Oreo Dunk Challenge is a great way to inspire our fans by showcasing new, fun and innovative ways to dunk Oreo cookies in milk.”