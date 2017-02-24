Oscars 2017: Who will win, who should win?

On Sunday, Feb. 26, the 89th Academy Awards will crown the best of 2016 and we couldn’t be more excited.

Presenting our newest class of nominees! #OscarsLunch #Oscars A post shared by The Academy (@theacademy) on Feb 6, 2017 at 8:06pm PST



As soon as the nominations were announced in January, speculation began and guessing ensued about who would walk away victorious. However, now that we’re at the end of awards season, many things have changed.

When the season kicked off at the Golden Globes, there were various predictions that don’t necessarily hold true today. Back in January, La La Land seemed like much less of a lock than it does now, Natalie Portman seemed like the major Best Actress contender and Casey Affleck looked certain to run away as Best Actor.

The Oscars are not always as exciting as they will be this year, because often the winners from past shows and organizations are clear indicators of Oscar success. However, there has been a lot of variation and controversy surrounding this year’s nominees.

After watching how things have played out through many different shows with varying Academies giving their opinion, this is who we think will and should walk away with statues on Sunday.