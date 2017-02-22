Pale Waves are here to help you dance the sadness away

Newly signed to Dirty Hit Records, indie-pop powerhouse Pale Waves debuted their first official single this week.

The label is responsible for some of England’s finest musical gems such as The 1975, the Japanese House and Wolf Alice. Subtle hints of these now-legendary alternative artists linger in the shimmering sound of “There’s a Honey” (the track was produced by Matty Healy and George Daniel of The 1975, after all) but Pale Waves have claimed their own space in the ever-changing world of alternative-pop music.

The Manchester-based four-piece are somewhat unconventional, yet uncommonly talented. There is a depth beneath the buoyant melody this song that you might miss if you aren’t listening closely. Intimate lyrics against a high-energy, danceable chorus is surely a lesson taken from the Matty Healy school of songwriting. The enchanting chorus, “I would give you my body, but am I sure that you want me,” hits you ever so delicately upon the first listen, but eventually wraps around your brain and leaves its mark. “There’s a Honey” is simple and sugary-sweet, a certified indie-pop hit that melds the best of the ’80s, ’90s, and today.

Dirty Hit has a knack for finding the most unique voices in and around London; nearly every signing the label makes becomes the newest independent superstar. There’s something about the Dirty Hit crew that changes the game of the music industry; each one of the bands on this label is an unrelentingly experimental champion of artistic individuality. Pale Waves have certainly sparked the interest of the indie community, and with label mates like Wolf Alice and The 1975, their future looks bright. The warm and fuzzy, Cure-inspired sound of Pale Waves is nearly impossible to ignore. Give them some time and Pale Waves will soon be the soundtrack to every hipster teen’s VSCO-tinted dreams.

Check out Pale Waves’ stunning debut below!