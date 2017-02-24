Paris Hilton has traded in ‘The Simple Life’ for business entreprenuership

Paris Hilton will not be reviving her reality star persona anytime soon, because she’s too busy managing her multi-billion dollar company.

In a new editorial with Plastik the former reality star turned business woman discussed why she won’t be returning to reality TV ever again and how successful her business platforms have been since leaving The Simple Life.

“My team gets calls every single day with offers for reality TV but I am so busy running my empire that I don’t have time for it. I feel like I have been there and done that and it’s not a priority in my life. I am more interested in being a businesswoman.”

Hilton has become quite the successful business mogul with her 19 product lines, 20 fragrances and 50 boutiques to date, spawning a multi-billion dollar corporation.

“Success is something that really fulfills me in life; work ethic is something that has been instilled in me since I was a little girl,” Hilton said. “I am blessed to have grown up in such a business minded family and I truly love what I do.”

Hilton added, “The most challenging part has been people taking me seriously. They are always so surprised when I come prepared to meetings and that I am well versed in whatever business venture we are discussing.”

The 36-year-old’s business has generated a reported $100 million to date.

When asked about being a role model for young girls she said, “I love that I can be a role model and inspiration to young women. I am all about girl power. I love being an inspiration to girls who want to be independent women and build their own brand and business and showing them that if you work hard and focus, dreams can come true.”

So what’s next for the hotel heiress?

“I plan on continuing to release new products and promote my brand around the world,” she said, “following in my family’s footsteps by opening my own real estate properties and some really exciting and innovative tech ventures.”