Peter Dinklage to star in new action film ‘The Dwarf’ (Report)

New Renaissance action film to star Peter Dinklage and Alexander Skarsgard.

Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage has signed on to star in a new Renaissance action film called The Dwarf.

Screen International reports that Dinklage will play a “fearless man” in the new $14 million action film. In the film, Dinklage’s character defeats an all-time wrestling champion and wins the trust of a prince. In his allegiance to the throne, Dinklage’s character is willing to do anything, including blackmail and assassination.

The script was written by Brad Anderson who is also known for his work on several edgy films including The Machinist and Transsiberian. Alexander Skarsgard will star opposite Dinklage as a Machiavellian right-hand man.

Dinklage is known for his role in HBO fantasy series Game of Thrones as charismatic Tyrion Lannister. He will be returning to reprise the part for the upcoming seventh season. Skarsgard is known for his roles in current HBO drama Big Little Lies and in film The Legend of Tarzan.

Last month, it was revealed Dinklage was also being eyed for a role in the new Avengers film, Infinity War.