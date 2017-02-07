Pink tells haters what she really thought of Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl halftime aerial acrobatics

Following Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl halftime performance in which millions watched her descend from the roof of NRG Stadium for the aerial portion of her act, many drew comparisons to Pink who wowed us all with her aerial acrobatics years earlier. Well now, the “Raise Your Glass” artist is letting everyone know exactly what she thought of Gaga’s routine.

Because speculation was beginning to swirl that Pink may have been upset about Gaga doing the aerial acrobatics in which the “Let’s Get The Party Started” singer is known for, she shut down that idea right away via Instagram on Monday, Feb. 6.

“For the record: Let’s squash this before it even has a chance to be a thing,” Pink wrote. “Lady Gaga killed it yesterday. Her voice was powerful and beautiful, her outfits were on point, choreography stellar, her heart was in it and she sang about love and inclusiveness, all in front of millions and millions of people. Let’s celebrate a woman who has the guts to jump off a roof and stand up there in the first place. Who cares if I flew first? Cause I didn’t! Cirque and Peter Pan [have] been in the air for years!”

#womensupportingwomen #happymonday #letsnotgetdistracted A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on Feb 6, 2017 at 1:34pm PST

Pink ended her post by saying that we can now go back to the real controversy and took a swipe at the POTUS.

“Now can we get back to the controversy? The one where our so called leader is stripping our humanity away minute by minute.”

Many of Pink’s fans in the Twitterverse are hoping that she’ll take the stage at next year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show to delight us with her amazing aerobatic skills once again, which is something we are certainly not opposed to.