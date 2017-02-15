Prides produce pop perfection on new hit single

Emerging Glasgow indie-pop duo Prides have just released what may be their biggest hit yet. Though still a fairly young band, Stuart Brock and Callum Wiseman prove they’re ready for mainstream airplay with their ambitious sound. “Away With the Night” is the third in a string of new releases ahead of the band’s new album, hopefully out later this year.

Simply put, this single is pure pop perfection. Synth-heavy and spirited, “Away With the Night” is a song born out of renewed feeling of freedom. Prides make heartbreak sound almost jubilant with this soaring pop hook. While the massive tune is consistent with the shimmering alt-pop tracks we’ve heard from them before, Prides are anything but predictable. Somehow the song has a way of being both nostalgic and ahead of its time. Drawing on the euphoric energy of iconic 1980s pop hits, “Away With the Night” leaves listeners eager to hit the dance floor.

The three new singles follow the release of their brilliant 2016 Mixtape, filmed in Glasgow last winter. The mixtape breaks down the band’s favorite tracks of the last year while showing them in a more intimate, laid-back setting. Fans may not expect an electro-pop group like Prides to excel in an acoustic session, but this nearly-nine minute video proves the band’s dynamic talent. Tackling tracks from giant names like Francis and the Lights, Zayn and The 1975 is no small feat. Even so, Prides cover these songs with a confidence high enough to soon make them a household name.

“Away With the Night,” “Tinseltown in the Rain” and “Are You Ready?” are now available to stream on Spotify and Apple Music. Check out Prides’ newest music video below!