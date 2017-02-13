Prince Jackson posts how ‘proud’ he is of Paris Jackson after her Grammys appearance

Paris Jackson, daughter of late-singer Michael Jackson, was one of the presenter’s at the 59th annual Grammy Awards.

The King of Pop’s introduced The Weeknd and Daft Punk’s onstage at last night’s Grammys.

Upon coming out to the stage the first words Jackson spoke into the microphone were, “Thank you so much, Which was her response to the warm round of applause she received, before adding, “We can really use this kind of excitement at a pipeline protest guys.”

Jackson was just one of the few presenters and artists to get political during their time on stage, among others were Jennifer Lopez, Laverne Cox, who mentioned a transgender boy was going to the supreme court next month, and Busta Rhymes calling Donald Trump ‘President Agent Orange.’

Later, in Jackson’s speech she said, “A legend once said that a star can never die. It just turns into a smile and melts back into the cosmic of music; the dance of life”, giving a nod to her late father.

Jackson’s brother, Prince even took to Instagram to say how proud he was of his 18-year-old sister and said she designed the gown she was wearing.

“So proud of my sister, not only did she address a crowd that big, but she designed a tasteful dress that expresses her individuality and uniqueness and she ROCKED it. Proud of you @parisjackson.”, captioned his sentimental post.

In his video her big bro said, “All right so you can say a whole lotta stuff, you can say a whole lotta stuff. But, she designed that dress! Look at all those people! What did you do today?!”

The Moschino dress Jackson designed was in collaboration with Jeremy Scott who said, “Paris reached out to me after being asked to present The Weeknd at the GRAMMYs and wanted to see if I would be interested in making her a dress. Once we met up, it was just a creative meeting of the minds! She loved some of the tie dye pieces from my Resort Moschino line, so we took that as a starting point in creating an evening gown that’s old Hollywood meets peace-loving hippie and 100 percent Moschino.”

Jackson even walked on-stage barefoot to amp up the hippie vibe and looked stunning all the while!