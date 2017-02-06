Britain’s Queen Elizabeth is radiant in a re-released portrait to mark her 65-year anniversary on the throne.

Feb. 6 will mark the 65-year anniversary of Queen Elizabeth ascending the throne after her father, King George VI died in 1952.

Buckingham Palace marked the occasion with the re-release of a portrait of the Queen wearing sapphire jewels that she received in 1947 as a wedding gift from her father. The portrait is appropriate since this is the sapphire anniversary she will be celebrating.

Today marks 65 years since Her Majesty The Queen acceded to the throne #SapphireJubilee pic.twitter.com/jTxFLeLdq9 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 6, 2017

The image, taken by David Bailey, was done in 2014. People reported the Queen’s plans are to spend the day at Sandringham. While the day marks an anniversary, it is also the same day her father passed away.

Robert Lacey said, an author and royal historian, said it is normal that she marks these occasions privately since “the anniversaries of the accession remind her of her father’s premature death.”

Queen Elizabeth officially became the longest reigning monarch in 2015.