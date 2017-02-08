Ranking the champions of ‘The Challenge’ season 29

Last night marked the 29th season premiere of MTV’s The Challenge. The long-running reality game show drama takes cast members from other MTV programs Real World and Are You the One? and pits them against each other in a series of competitions for cash prizes.

Every season of The Challenge brings about a new theme. Last season saw the return of a fan-favorite, The Challenge: Rivals III, that brings together cast members with rocky histories as teammates. This season the show will experiment with a new format titled The Challenge: Invasion of the Champions.

The show will follow 18 cast members that have never won a Challenge, as they fight to take down eight hand-selected Challenge champions.

The cast is considered to be one of the best in a while. The “champs” have competed in anywhere from one to 14 Challenges. Some are fan favorites, others, notorious Challenge villains. In any event, these veterans are sure to stir the pot in a house of eager, confident youngsters.

Here’s our ranking of the champions on this season of The Challenge.