Ranking the Best Picture Oscar nominees
February 26 11:05 2017
The biggest night in entertainment is here, but who will receive the most coveted prize?

The 89th Academy Awards are finally here and soon everyone will know who becomes a member of Hollywood’s most elite club. With so many tight races, this year’s show looks to be one of the most exciting to date.

This awards season has been long and full of surprises, so of course night’s top honor does not seem like a lock.

Damien Chazelle’s musical masterpiece, La La Land, racked up a record 14 nominations, closely following All About Eve and Titanic for most nominations for a single film. While it may be La La‘s to lose, many films have been creeping up behind the juggernaut all awards season long.


Barry Jenkins’ transcending film Moonlight and Kenneth Lonergan’s heartbreaking story Manchester by the Sea, both have upset potential. Taraji P. Henson headed film, Hidden Figures, also surprised at the SAG awards, winning for best ensemble cast and could unexpectedly make up ground on Sunday.


Whatever happens, one thing is clear: this year’s films were amazing. The Oscars may not give out second place trophies, but we’d like to honor all of this year’s masterpieces.

Here’s our ranking of all nine Oscar nominated films.

