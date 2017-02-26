Razzie Awards 2017 winners list

February 26 10:26 2017

On the eve of the Academy Awards the 37th Annual Golden Raspberry aka Razzie Awards announced picks for the worst of what Hollywood produced. With no surprise at all, Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice dominated the winners list.

We’re sure Ben Affleck will handle this just fine, since he has experience dominating the Razzies. His films Daredevil, Gigli and Paycheck brought him quite a few statues over the years. But hey, even George Lucas and Marlon Brando managed to be Razzie recipients and Robert De Niro got a nod this year, so …. Sorry, got stuck on Gigli … It’s probably good Ben’s not doing another Batman movie.

Moving on, here’s the full list of 2017 Razzie Award Winners:

Worst Picture

  • Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
  • Dirty Grandpa
  • Gods of Egypt
  • Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party – WINNER
  • Independence Day: Resurgence
  • Zoolander No. 2

Worst Actor

  • Ben Affleck – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
  • Gerard Butler – Gods of Egypt & London Has Fallen
  • Henry Cavill – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
  • Robert De Niro – Dirty Grandpa
  • Dinesh D’Souza [as Himself] – Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party – WINNER
  • Ben Stiller – Zoolander No. 2

Worst Actress

  • Megan Fox – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
  • Tyler Perry – Boo! A Madea Halloween
  • Julia Roberts – Mother’s Day
  • Becky Turner [as Hillary Clinton] – Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party – WINNER
  • Naomi Watts – Divergent Series: Allegiant & Shut-In
  • Shailene Woodley – Divergent Series: Allegiant

Worst Supporting Actress

  • Julianne Hough – Dirty Grandpa
  • Kate Hudson – Mother’s Day
  • Aubrey Plaza – Dirty Grandpa
  • Jane Seymour – Fifty Shades of Black
  • Sela Ward – Independence Day: Resurgence
  • Kristen Wiig – Zoolander No. 2 – WINNER

Worst Supporting Actor

  • Nicolas Cage – Snowden
  • Johnny Depp – Alice Through the Looking Glass
  • Will Ferrell – Zoolander No. 2
  • Jesse Eisenberg – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice – WINNER
  • Jared Leto – Suicide Squad
  • Owen Wilson – Zoolander No. 2

Worst Screen Combo

  • Ben Affleck & His BFF (Baddest Foe Forever) Henry Cavill – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice – WINNER
  • Any 2 Egyptian Gods or Mortals – Gods of Egypt
  • Johnny Depp & His Vomitously Vibrant Costume – Alice Through the Looking Glass
  • The Entire Cast of Once Respected Actors – Collateral Beauty
  • Tyler Perry & That Same Old Worn Out Wig – Boo! A Madea Halloween
  • Ben Stiller and His BFF (Barely Funny Friend) Owen Wilson – Zoolander No. 2

Worst Director

  • Dinesh D’Souza and Bruce Schooley – Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party – WINNER
  • Roland Emmerich – Independence Day: Resurgence
  • Tyler Perry – Boo! A Madea Halloween
  • Alex Proyas – Gods of Egypt
  • Zack Snyder – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
  • Ben Stiller – Zoolander No. 2

Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off, or Sequel

  • Alice Through the Looking Glass
  • Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: Dawn of Justice – WINNER
  • Fifty Shades of Black
  • Independence Day: Resurgence
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
  • Zoolander No. 2

Worst Screenplay

  • Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice – WINNER
  • Dirty Grandpa
  • Gods of Egypt
  • Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
  • Independence Day: Resurgence
  • Suicide Squad





