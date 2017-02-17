Relive The Weeknd’s top performances!

While our birthday parties are filled with The Weeknd’s music to dance to we’re betting the artist, himself, isn’t dancing to just his music on his birthday which he celebrated on Thursday, Feb. 16.

We already know The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, may be getting the best birthday party thrown by his girlfriend, Selena Gomez, yet that doesn’t mean we can’t celebrate with his best performances.

From the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show to the Grammy Awards, the 27-year-old singer always commands attention from audiences.

Whether he’s performing “In the Night” or “Can’t Feel My Face,” the birthday boy’s smooth vocals win us over no matter what. And if you thought we would forget his collaborations with Daft Punk and Ariana Grande, don’t worry we could not exclude them from this list.

Take a look at these videos of The Weeknd’s performances and see if you agree. But we have to admit, it was hard to narrow down the performances without replaying them for that charisma and chemistry he has on screen.