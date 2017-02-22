Review: ‘Art + Work = Love’ by James Patrick Morgan

Fans of American Idol alumni Kris Allen and Nick Fradiani will find comfort in the pop-country style of James Patrick Morgan. The Georgia native claims his heart lies in the realm of R&B and soul, which becomes apparent if you dig deep into the acoustic groove of his new EP.

Art + Work = Love is a unique compilation of original tracks, complete with a Steve Miller Band cover. Though Morgan’s voice is compelling, the EP feels inconsistent and out of touch. These five songs attempt to reach every possible audience. As an emerging artist, it might have been more of a statement for Morgan to remain comfortable in one genre.

The opening track, “Expected,” sounds like what we might have heard four years ago when Jason Mraz and Train dominated the radio. This is acoustic pop at its simplest, which is by no means a negative. Morgan’s smooth voice makes him a versatile artist perfectly suited to Top 40 airplay. The next two songs, however, are an abrupt diversion from the singer-songwriter sound of “Expected.” “Alone” opens with a startling synthesizer competing against the jangly guitar. On “Sign Language,” Morgan’s voice plateaus in a steady falsetto similar to that of Will Anderson from the little-known acoustic pop group, Parachute.

There is technically just one cover on this EP, but “Right Mistakes” sounds like a sad rendition of “Collide” by Howie Day. The opening chords are tired, emulating the typical coffeehouse singer vibe. Put that next to the “Fly Like an Eagle” cover and it’s almost like being at an open mic night. There’s no denying that James Patrick Morgan has a natural talent for songwriting and storytelling. However, this is an EP that would have been far more successful if it were released a few years ago. When we have ambitious artists like Lukas Graham and Sturgill Simpson competing for mainstream airplay, Morgan’s voice will likely be lost in the crowd.

Art + Work = Love can be streamed on Spotify or purchased on iTunes now. Listen to “Expected” below!