Review: ‘Heart of Love’ by Phoebe Legere

If you’ve ever wondered what it would sound like if Woodstock took place in 1940s New Orleans, Heart of Love by Phoebe Legere might give you a good idea. Her latest album hit stores Feb. 14 and is a work truly unlike anything you’ve ever heard before.

Legere’s website describes her as working “in the space between art, music, ecology, performance and engineering.” The old-school guitar twangs and honky-tonk keys harken back to the blues-inspired Americana combined with a Cajun flare. It’s an eclectic mix of folk, country, rock and bluegrass. However, Legere shows a confident knowledge of these genres’ intricacies.

If you heard only bits and pieces of this album, it would feel difficult to place what kind of artist Legere actually is. Somehow, she makes the Billy Joel-style piano on “NY NIGHTMARE” sound at home next to the classic folksy melody of “MAMA.”

Legere is a multitalented artist and composer who has more experience than all your favorite bands put together. In addition, she has upwards of 15 collections of work under her belt. There aren’t many artists who can play seven instruments, including one they created all on their own. Seriously: Legere invented musical sneakers as a way to raise awareness for the challenges faced by the physically impaired.

Though this album might not be the average listener’s cup of tea, Legere is an artist comfortable in her own identity. There’s a fearlessness on this album that is inspiring and that should be rewarded by the often-monolithic music industry. On her website, she said “we are free to invent the music we hear in our hearts today and invent new ways to deliver it to the listeners of tomorrow.” This purely genuine appreciation for artistic integrity is totally evident on this truly one of a kind LP.