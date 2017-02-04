Review of new Depeche Mode single “Where’s the Revolution”

Depeche Mode has returned pointedly political single, called “Where’s the Revolution.”

Depeche Mode has returned with their first new music since 2013. The single, called “Where’s the Revolution,” was released on Feb. 2. This is the first cut is from their upcoming record, entitled Spirit – due out March 17. A pointedly political track, it recalls earlier works from the band such as “The Landscape is Changing.” Their socially conscious bend goes one step further with this new work. Depeche Mode makes it clear that their style, personality and message are still alive and well in “Where’s the Revolution.”

“Where’s the Revolution” begins with simple tech tones. When Dave Gahan’s voice enters shortly thereafter, audiences recognize the 54-year old’s voice does not seem to have changed. His smooth vocals contain a palpable edge here, appropriate for the subject matter.

Instrumentation in this single is an interesting combination of patently Depeche Mode sounds and modern bass-heavy synth. Especially in the last minute of this cut, the dubstep-light break down compliments an otherwise ‘80s feel. Here, these gentlemen prove once again that they can maintain their identity while staying relevant.

Though this track is an example of the sheer power in simplicity at the start, the build up is expertly crafted. There is no doubt that this tune has the power to get audiences on their feet. In this “Personal Jesus” meets “People are People” track, it becomes equally clear that these men are still anthem makers. As a result, listeners will anticipate hearing this song frequently at the copious upcoming marches and rallies.

Depeche Mode has turned in a powerful and well-executed piece with “Where’s the Revolution.” Audiences will find it well worth the four-year wait and look forward to the band’s 14th studio album release in Match.