Review of the new Celldweller single ‘Electric Eye’

On Feb. 24, Celldweller released the new drum & bass single, “Electric Eye.” Here, Klayton – the same mind that brings audiences Scandroid and Circle of Dust –continues the futuristic and tech-heavy wave he has been riding. However, the cut is very clearly in the Celldweller realm, despite overlapping themes with other projects. It is as though each manifestation of his work exists in a separate corner of the same otherworldy landscape. In line with this idea, Circle of Dust fans will enjoy the nod to Machines of Our Disgrace in “Electric Eye.”

This track kicks off immediately with solid and driving beats. Echoing voices, otherworldly tones and guitar riffs quickly layer in. Throughout the track, there exists an engaging arrangement. A nice combination of variety and cohesion permeates “Electric Eye” – maintaining audience interest from start to finish.

Though “Electric Eye” does not feel like a ‘dance’ track per say, it will certainly get people moving. At the same time, there is a slightly creepy edge to this work. Klayton plays well against current conversations regarding high surveillance. This comes to a head at the end of this track, where the fade out proves to be both smooth and ominous.

“Electric Eye” is a successful single from Celldweller. Fans will continue looking forward to finding out what comes next from Klayton.