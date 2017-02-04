Rihanna fan girls over Mariah Carey wearing her Puma stilettos to the gym

February 04 13:58 2017

Rihanna had the biggest fan girl moment of all on Instagram on Friday.

The “Work” singer posted a photo of Mariah Carey in her Puma line with the caption “Yo I made it!!!”

The line includes a lot of footwear. Everything from sneakers to stilettos. If you were to choose ones to wear to the gym, you would choose the sneakers, right? Wrong.

Leave it to Mariah Carey to wear stilettos and fishnets to the gym.

Yo I made it!!! @mariahcarey in #FENTYxPUMA

A photo posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

Despite the fact that she’s won numerous awards, broke records in the music industry and won sneaker of the year, Riri defines this photo as the moment she made it.

 





