Rihanna receives 30th top 10 hit, surpassing Michael Jackson

Congratulations to Rihanna, who has joined legendary status on the Billboard charts!

The “We Found Love” singer just earned her 30th top 10 hit on the Billboard hot 100 chart, surpassing Michael Jackson (who has 29) and joining The Beatles (34) and Madonna (38) as the only artists to have 30 or more top 10 hits.

Rihanna’s latest single “Love on the Brain” brings her to lucky number 30. Her first top 10 hit dates back to 2005, with her song “Pon de Reply.” And boy has she come a long way since then!

It took the “Umbrella” singer less than 12 years to generate 30 top 10 hits, which makes her the second fastest to get to 30. The Beatles were much quicker though, as they only needed five years and nine months to go from “I Want To Hold Your Hand” to “Something” to snatch the record at the time.

Here’s the complete list of RiRi’s chart-topping hits that got her to this milestone, as compiled by Forbes. See if your favorites were able to crack the top 10!

“Pon De Replay” – No. 2 “SOS” – No. 1 “Unfaithful” – No. 6 “Break It Off” (ft. Sean Paul) – No. 9 “Umbrella” (ft. Jay Z) No. 1 “Hate That I Love You” (ft. Ne-Yo) No. 7 “Don’t Stop the Music” – No. 3 “Take a Bow” – No. 1 “Disturbia” – No. 1 T.I. – “Live Your Life” (ft. Rihanna) – No. 1 Jay Z and Kanye West – “Run This Town” (ft. Rihanna) – No. 2 “Russian Roulette” – No. 9 “Hard” (ft. Jeezy) – No. 8 “Rude Boy” – No. 1 Eminem – “Love the Way You Lie” (ft. Rihanna) – No. 1 “Only Girl (In the World)” – No. 1 “What’s My Name?” (ft. Drake) – No. 1 “S&M” – No. 1 “Cheers (Drink to That)” – No. 7 “We Found Love” (ft. Calvin Harris) – No. 1 Drake – “Take Care” (ft. Rihanna) – No. 7 “Where Have You Been” – No. 5 “Diamonds” – No. 1 “Stay” (ft. Mikky Ekko) – No. 3 Eminem – “The Monster” (ft. Rihanna) – No. 1 Kanye West, Paul McCartney & Rihanna – “FourFiveSeconds” – No. 4 “Work” (ft. Drake) – No. 1 “Needed Me” – No. 7 Calvin Harris – “This Is What You Came For” – No. 3 “Love on the Brain” – No. 8

Congratulations Rihanna!