Rihanna’s top music videos for the hopeless romantic!

While we’re still getting over the aftermath that is Valentine’s Day, part of us will always live vicariously through Rihanna and her yearning for love in music videos.

We’re talking about the soul in “Stay,” the hopelessness that is “We Found Love” featuring Calvin Harris and the endless flirting in “What’s My Name?” with Drake.

Needless to say, we haven’t forgotten old-school Rihanna before her “savage” era.

In honor of the singer, who turns 29 on Feb. 20, we’re counting the music videos that we wouldn’t have minded taking her place.

The music video vixen has shared the screen with plenty of hunks, but the elephant in the room, would be Drake. While we are still unsure of their relationship status, we still root for the lovey-dovey choruses.

Furthermore, the music videos have always served as inspiration to be confident and to be present in every heartbreak.

In this case, we’re glad as millenials, we can ask ourselves, “What would Rihanna do?” in this situation.

Scroll through to check out our favorite hopeless romantic videos!