Robin Thicke’s request for unsupervised visits with his son denied

In the ongoing bitter custody battle between Robin Thicke and Paula Patton over their son, a judge has denied that Thicke have any unsupervised visits with the boy.

People noted that the former couple was in court on, Tuesday Feb. 5, where Thicke’s attorneys requested either “no monitor, a change in monitor or a ruling that said the monitor couldn’t make changes to the visitation” with 6-year-old Julian. The judge denied each of those requests.

“Robin wants to spend as much time as possible with Julian and he was upset because the monitor was trying to cut his visit time short, so his team went and filed to change to a new monitor which was denied,” a source close to Thicke said.

As we reported during the ugly battle over the child, Patton accused Thicke of abusing their son recently and asked that his joint custody be limited. That previous request was denied.

Thicke said he has never abused Julian, writing in court docs: “On a very rare occasion and only as a last resort, I will use light spanking, but it is consistent with the law — open hand on the butt. This is the type of discipline to which Paula and I agreed during our marriage.”

The singer insisted that now there is simply “no need for a monitor” because he has “never done anything to harm Julian” and never would.

Patton was granted temporary sole custody of the boy until their next court date on Feb. 24.

In January, a judge ordered that Thicke stay away from both his ex-wife and child except in the case of the supervised visits which occur three times per week.