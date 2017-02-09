Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is expecting her first child with fiancé Jason Statham

Congratulations are in order for Rosie Huntington-Whiteley who announced that she is expecting her first child with fiancé Jason Statham.

The British model shared a tropical photo of herself in a bikini, showing off her growing baby bump on her Instagram account Thursday, Feb. 9. The photo was taken by the 49-year-old dad-to-be.

Very happy to share that Jason and I are expecting!! Lots of love Rosie x ❤👼🏼 Photo by @jasonstatham A photo posted by Rosie Huntington-Whiteley (@rosiehw) on Feb 9, 2017 at 10:55am PST

The 29-year-old has kept out of the spotlight recently despite her very busy schedule, which includes her new spring 2017 Paige campaign at New York Fashion Week, as reported by E! News.

Huntington-Whiteley and Statham have been engaged for over a year. She first debuted her gorgeous engagement ring at the Golden Globe Awards in January 2016. The pair dated for six years prior to their engagement.