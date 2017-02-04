Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone recall their Oscar nomination celebration

La La Land may have been a modern take on classic musicals of the ’30s and ’40s, but Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone’s Oscar nomination celebration was anything but old school.

Gosling revealed how he and his 3-time co-star found out about the nominations during an interview with E! News.

“It was very late and I got a loud knock on my door from Damien,” Gosling recalled. The 36 year-old father of two explained that he and director Damien Chazelle were promoting the film in China, while Stone was back in Los Angeles. “He was already half way into a bottle of champagne and somehow suddenly, he had 10 cellphones and he was FaceTiming with people.”

Stone’s call came from Chazelle’s girlfriend, who was also in China. “She said, ‘We’re going to bang on Ryan’s door,’ and she banged on the door and handed it to Ryan and Damien was in such a state that I don’t think he even knew she called me,” Stone says. “And then Marc Platt, our producer, was on the phone with Damien. It was a very 2017 way of celebrating.”

For anyone who thinks the celebration got out of hand, “It wasn’t as wild as you’d think,” Chazelle assures, “We all were basically in our PJs.”