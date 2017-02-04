Ryan Reynolds accepts his Hasty Pudding Man of the Year award

Ryan Reynolds may be best known as his role in Deadpool as superhero Wade Wilson. But in real life he’s just a down to earth family man.

The actor accepted his Hasty Pudding Theatricals 2017 Man of the Year award on Friday at Harvard University.

In his speech he credited his proudest moment as a parent as seeing his 2-year-old daughter James interacting with her younger sister.

“Seeing her kiss her and hug her and hold her, it kinda crushed me. But would put anyone else to sleep,” he said in his speech according to People.

As per tradition Reynolds had to take center stage at Farkas Hall to be honored with a roast.

Meanwhile @Harvard… Hasty Pudding Man of The Year => Ryan Reynolds pic.twitter.com/ain3vfdOWj — AndreaWBZ (@AndreaWBZ) February 4, 2017

To no surprise a hot topic of this was the film The Green Lantern.

In a black velvet tux he was forced to dig through a garbage can for an actual green Lantern, to then smash it to pieces with a sledgehammer.

“This is actually worth more than all the revenue of the film,” Reynolds joked while doing such.

Another sweet side of Reynolds later came out when he was asked about how Jake Gyllenhaal, who stated Reynolds should have received an Oscar nomination for Deadpool.

“It’s always generous for another actor, who’s in that conversation as well, to bring up someone else in that kind of light,” Reynolds said. “But I wish I could say I’m surprised. But I’ve known Jake for a while and he’s one of the most talented and generous actors. I was pretty touched by that.”

He may not have got the Oscar nomination, but he did receive some love this past award season for his favorite project to date Deadpool.