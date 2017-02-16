Sara Bareilles set to make Broadway acting debut in ‘Waitress’

She wrote the music and now Sara Bareilles is going to sing her own songs on a Broadway stage eight times a week!

Bareilles is set to join the cast of the Broadway musical Waitress on March 31. The Grammy and Tony nominee will take on the main role of Jenna Hunterson, which was originated by Tony winner Jessie Mueller. Mueller received a Tony nomination for Waitress and is set to take her final bow in the show on March 26.

Waitress will be Bareilles’s Broadway acting debut. She wrote the music and lyrics for the show, which earned her a Tony nomination for Best Original Score. She lost, however, to Lin-Manuel Miranda, who won for his work on a little known show called Hamilton.

Barielles will be in the show for a limited 10-week only run, starting on March 31 and ending on June 11, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Barielles took to Instagram Thursday to announce her new role and share her gratitude and excitement.

Waitress is a musical adaptation of the 2007 indie film which centers around Jenna, a pregnant waitress in an unhappy marriage who relies on her pie-making skills to give her a better life.

This will not be the first time Barielles will sing her own songs. She released an album of herself singing all of the songs from Waitress back in 2015, before the show even premiered.

Book your tickets now to see Barielles in action!