‘Scarface’ reboot gets summer 2018 release date

The character who made famous the popular saying, “say hello to my little friend” will be getting a drastic re-imagining next year from the Coen Brothers.

According to USA Today, the studio announced that the project will be “an explosive re-imagining” of the classic 1983 crime story about Cuban refugee Tony Montana who overtakes a drug cartel and eventually falls prey to his own greedy ways.

No director has been attached to the remake yet, but the Cohen Brothers, the acclaimed directors who gave us No Country for Old Men and The Big Lebowski, are in the process of writing and polishing the script for the film. The producer of the original film, Martin Bregman, will return to produce the remake and standing in for Al Pacino will be Rogue One star, Diego Luna.

It’s not clear what Al Pacino would say to Luna, but we can imagine it would sound something like this: “The world is yours.”

