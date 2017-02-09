Shaun White discusses partying in the Olympic Village on WWHL (Video)

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Shaun White was a guest on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Wednesday, Feb. 8 and participated in a speed round of questions about life and of course partying in the Olympic Village.

Cohen, as he always does, asked the burning questions about what really goes in an Olympic Village and White, who has been to multiple Olympic games, provided the answers about the partying and the sex.

The snowboarding great explained that the cross-country athletes are the horniest and that the Australians are the biggest partiers. When asked who throws the best parties though White did not hesitate and replied, “Team USA.”

The 30-year-old also dished on the athletes actually liking the fact that they may be videotaped in their rooms and said yes, he has heard of Olympic orgies. So apparently yep, they really are a thing.

As for White himself, did he ever get it on with some female athletes during his stay at the villages? Well, check out the clip below: