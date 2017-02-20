Shia LaBeouf brings ‘HEWILLNOTDIVIDE.US’ to New Mexico

He will not divide us or keep Shia LaBeouf from sharing his message with the world.

On Saturday, LaBeouf with his partners Ronkko and Turner officially announced that their New York installation of He Will Not Divide.US had ended.

However that would not be stopping them. The trio relaunched the project to the El Ray Theatre in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

In a post to their website The Campaign Book, they slammed he Museum of Moving Image for canceling the four year long movement.

“On February 10, 2017, The Museum of the Moving Image abandoned HEWILLNOTDIVIDE.US. Their evident lack of commitment to the project is damning,” the artists said in a joint statement on LaBeouf’s website.

“From the outset, the museum failed to address our concerns about the misleading framing of our piece as a political rally, rather than as a participatory performance artwork resisting the normalization of division.”

The lengthy post also brought up the topics of hate speech that occurred at the sight of the project as well as physical violence.

The project launched on President Donald Trump’s inauguration day, Jan. 20. It was intended to run through the four year term. The live stream quickly became a place for people to gain attention by preaching sexist and racist chants while LaBeouf was not at the site himself.

You can continue to watch the live stream here.