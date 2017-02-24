Sinead O’Connor apologizes to Arsenio Hall for Prince drug claim

February 24 09:13 2017

Sinead O’Connor has apologized to Arsenio Hall for accusing him of giving Prince drugs.

After Prince died, O’Connor claimed in a series of Facebook posts that Hall had given the Purple Rain singer drugs over the years. The claims insinuated that Hall had something to do with Prince’s death. O’Connor retracted those claims on Wednesday, Feb. 22 and apologized to Hall.

“I apologize for my Facebook posts about Arsenio Hall to the extent that anyone thought I was accusing him of acting as Prince’s drug dealer and supplying him with illegal hard drugs, or insinuating that Arsenio had something to do with Prince’s death,” the singer said in a statement. “I sincerely apologize because those statements would be false, and I retract them unequivocally.”

As we previously reported, Hall responded to the singer’s claim by suing her for $5 million for defamation. The comedian denied giving Prince drugs and said that O’Connor didn’t like the Purple Rain singer.

Hall’s lawyers will dismiss the lawsuit since O’Connor has apologized.





