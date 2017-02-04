Single review for EMELINE “Angel”

Rhode Island-based songstress, EMELINE, has been busy cultivating her image as a musical artist. As a singer-songwriter, actress, multi-instrumentalist, model, activist, and entrepreneur, EMELINE has been hitting the maelstrom that is social media lately, and has worked tirelessly to accumulate over 50k fans across the social networks. Her career netting top 100 iTunes charting single, “You,” has led to her collaboration with Red 13 Studios, a Grammy nominated/Billboard charting music and film production studio. Together they are releasing the jam, “Angel.”

The music video to the new single is set in at a house party. Paired with vibrant visuals, the fun-loving setting, and the energy of youth, we follow EMELINE through the scenes of a late night pool party with her friends. Despite the exuberant vibe, EMELINE begins to feel isolated. Loyalties are tested and several betrayals break the surface, as EMELINE is forced to grow stronger as an individual throughout it all. The music video is accompanied with a polished pop sound. The jam follows a rousing and dynamic electronic feel. This fun-loving track definitely reverberates with a bluesy sort of groove and alongside an electronic vibe.

The single is out now.