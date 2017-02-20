Soccer star Abby Wambach engaged to Christian blogger

Congratulations to retired U.S. soccer star Abby Wambach who just got engaged to Christian blogger Glennon Doyle Melton.

Melton, 40, announced the engagement news on Friday, Feb. 17 on her social media accounts. Check out the cute caption that accompanies a picture of their very beautiful rings.

Abby and I decided to hold hands forever. First, fiercely, and forever @abbywambach A post shared by Glennon Doyle Melton (@glennondoylemelton) on Feb 18, 2017 at 6:03pm PST

Melton is the creator of the Momastery website. She also wrote a memoir she titled Love Warrior. Melton came out last November in a Facebook post. She was previously married to her husband Craig Melton for 14 years, with whom she has two daughters and a son. They divorced three months before her coming out post, as reported by E! News.

In this post, the blogger also revealed that her and Wambach were dating. “I’m going to share with you my new love. Her name is Abby. You might recognize her from soccer. She was one of the best players of all time, and she has been a fierce and committed advocate for women’s equality for a decade. And honestly? Those are the least impressive things about her.”

Wambach, 35, shared this collage of her and Melton on Valentine’s Day, just a few days before they announced their engagement.

I found myself when I met you @glennondoylemelton The end. I love you! A post shared by Mary Wambach (@abbywambach) on Feb 14, 2017 at 12:19pm PST

Wambach was previously married to Sarah Huffman. Two months before Melton’s coming out post on Facebook, Wambach announced she and Huffman were getting a divorce.

Congratulations to the happy couple!