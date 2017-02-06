Sofia Vergara gives Ellen DeGeneres belated birthday gift — wrapped in cleavage (Video)

February 06 18:13 2017

Sophia Vergara surprised Ellen DeGeneres with a belated birthday gift. The surprise was mostly because she wrapped the gift in her cleavage!

The second surprise was the contents of the gift. As Vergara apologized to DeGeneres for missing her Jan. 26 birthday, she pulled out two small bottles of travel sized shampoo. To which the daytime talk show host responded with, “Thanks, no one else gave me this.”

The Modern Family star admitted that she had used the products, but that there were at least two to three days of use left. DeGeneres asked how many more Vergara had in her cleavage before commenting on how warm the bottles were.

E News recapped the remainder of the star’s time on The Ellen Show, noting that she talked about her husband Joe Maganiello’s recent birthday bash in which 150 people attended.





Megan McGown
