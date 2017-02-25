Songwriter Leon Ware dies at age 77

Hit songwriter Leon Ware, best known for his songs behind artists such as Michael Jackson, Quincy Jones and Marvin Faye, has died at age 77.

People reported the legend died on Feb. 23. A cause of death has not been revealed, however he had been battling prostate cancer since the mid ‘00s.

Ware’s career got started in the ‘60s when he worked as a songwriter for Berry Gordy’s Motown label. He co-wrote the tracks for Gaye’s 1976 record I Want You.

Other songs he helped pen include the Isley Brother’s “Got to Have You Back” and “I Wanna Be Where You Are.”

In recent decades, his songwriting appeared on other artists’ albums including Tupac Shakur, Jay Z and in 2014 when he worked as both producer and composer for Theophilus London on his album Vibes.

His obituary noted his solo work, including Musical Message, which was released in 1976.

Singer Lenny Kravitz paid tribute to Ware on his Instagram page.