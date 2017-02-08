Trey Songz new dating show ‘Tremaine the Playboy’

Is it real or is it staged?

Trey Songz is an American R&B singer, songwriter and actor who is now teaming up with VH1 to air his new dating show in search for that special someone.

With less than a week until Valentine’s Day, this star is on the prowl for something sweet on his new show, Tremaine The Playboy. Hosted by, Draya Michele and Steelo Brim, VH1 aired this hilarious exclusive trailer for his reality show.

In the show, Trey casts himself as Tremaine surrounded by 17 women battling for his love and affection. As with any reality dating series, you can expect catfights, loud screeches, bellowing tears, and much more drama. But how much of it is real?

Right from the beginning, the women on the show are head-over-heels in love with Trey. How well do they know him? There are women who claim they would be perfect for Trey and there are even twins on the series. In all honesty, do they expect to share him? Do you think the competition is real? We are definitely interested to find out.

You can tune into Trey Songz’s new series on his website http://tremainetheplayboy.com.

