Steve Irwin’s son appears on ‘Tonight Show,’ is the spitting image of his father
February 17 15:51 2017

Steve Irwin’s 13-year old son made his debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and is just like his dad!

Robert Irwin co-shares and works at the Australia Zoo in Queensland with his sister Bindi and mom Terri.  The family made the trek to NYC for Robert’s appearance on The Tonight Show in which his passion and enthusiasm for animals radiated, giving an uncanny likeliness to his late father.

Robert brought onto the show a crocodile, armadillo, boa constrictor and sloth. When describing his love for animals he said, “its just in my blood. I actually [grew] up at the Australia Zoo, so I think I’m the luckiest kid on planet Earth!”

Whether its the charming accent, his impressive knowledge of the animals, how he handles them, or how he refers to each and every creature as “beautiful”, just as his dad did, Robert is the spitting image of Steve!

Steve, who passed away in 2006 after injuries sustained from being stabbed in the chest by a sting-ray when Robert was only a toddler, is so grateful to go on in his dad’s footsteps. His sister, Bindi, won Dancing with the Stars in 2015, posted to Instagram of the family backstage at The Tonight Show.

Robert also took to Instagram giving a side-by-side reflection of himself on The Tonight Show and his dad with Jay Leno, both handling snakes.

The charismatic animal-lover Robert is also a photographer and his gorgeous photos can be viewed on his Instagram along with the amazing wildlife he works with everyday!





Reagan Hailey
