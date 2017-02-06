‘Stranger Things’ season 2 trailer released and even the cast can’t contain excitement (Video)

There have been so many great Stranger Things moments already this year, yes including Winona Ryder’s SAG award faces and now we were graced with new season 2 footage. And it’s only the beginning of February!

The teaser trailer for season 2 of the Netflix hit Stranger Things aired during the Super Bowl on Sunday and the 30-second commercial might have been more intense than the action on the field.

The trailer started off with what seemed to be an old ad for Eggos, the choice frozen breakfast food for Eleven, played by Millie Bobby Brown. It then fizzled out to show clips for season 2, including a shot of Dustin, played by Gaten Matarazzo, in a Ghostbuster’s costume.

All that was known about the new season, before this trailer, was that it would take place in 1984, a year after the drama of season 1 unfolded, as reported by E! News.

The trailer revealed that season 2 of the show, whose cast just won a Golden Globe for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, will be live on Netflix on Oct. 31, of this year.

Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers, posted this video to Instagram of some of the cast, including Matarazzo and Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike, reacting to the trailer as it aired live during Super Bowl LI.

Watch as they freak out over the teaser!

Mark your calendars for Halloween to binge the entirety of season 2 of Stranger Things on Netflix!