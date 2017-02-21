‘Supergirl’ recap: ‘Mr. & Mrs. Mxyzptlk’

On this week’s episode of Supergirl, the group celebrates Valentine’s Day and Kara is stalked by a strange alien named Mr. Mxyzptlk.

Last week’s episode ended with Mon-El and Kara about to kiss, when an alien named Mr. Mxyzptlk arrived and declared his love for Kara. This episode of Supergirl picks up immediately where last week left off. Mxyzptlk fills the room with flowers and music, singing “A Whole New World” from Aladdin. He proposes marriage to Kara. When Mon-El protests, he calls him “tall, dark, and blandsome” and transports him to the DEO in his boxers and undershirt. Kara demands to know who he is and what he wants. He explains he has watched her across the dimensions and finds her amazing. She firmly tells him no and he says she will fall in love with him, then promptly disappears.

Discussing the encounter, J’onn tells Kara what he knows about Mxyzptlk’s species, the fifth dimensional aliens. He also tells the group he is sending a Valentine message to M’gann on Mars. Mon-El is upset about Mxyzptlk and Kara tells him when Mxyzptlk is gone, they will celebrate Valentine’s Day together. Maggie and Alex talk about Valentine’s Day and Alex is visibly disappointed when Maggie says she hates Valentine’s Day, but agrees with her out loud.

At the alien bar, two aliens pick a fight with Winn and another alien, Lyra, fights the aliens on his behalf. They chat about her homeworld Starhaven and he quotes a passage from a book of her people. She finds him interesting and they make plans for a date.

Supergirl is fighting against a group of armed men when Mxyzptlk appears and forces the villains guns to point at themselves. At the DEO, Mon-El and Kara fight over what to do about Mxyzptlk. He wants to kill him, while Kara wants to take care of it on her own without bloodshed.

Coming home to a house full of red roses from Mxyzptlk, Kara offers some of the flowers to Alex for Maggie. Alex asks her sister for advice because she wants to celebrate Valentine’s Day now that she is in a happy relationship. Asking what Maggie likes, Kara encourages her to use that to make it a special day.

Parasite attacks outside Kara’s house and she goes to fight him as Supergirl and Mon-El joins in when he arrives. Mxyzptlk shows up dressed as Superman. He and Mon-El argue over Kara. They discover Mxyzptlk sent Parasite to attack so he could show up and save the day. The Daxamite lets it slip that the way to send Mxyzptlk away is to get him to say his name backwards. Angry that he disregarded her orders from earlier, Kara tells Mon-El to leave. Mxyzptlk threatens to hurt the world if Kara refuses his hand in marriage.

Fighting yet again, Kara and Mon-El cannot come to an agreement over how to handle Mxyzptlk. Winn confides in Mon-El about his date and when Winn leaves to go on the date, Mon-El steals the alien tech to use on Mxyzptlk.

Maggie arrives Alex’s house and sees she has set up a Valentine’s date. She is angry with Alex for not listening to her. Maggie explains she was outed by a friend on Valentine’s Day and was kicked out of her house at fourteen. She tells Alex she lied about how her parents took her coming out because she did not want Alex to be scared when she came out. Conversely, Winn and Lyra’s date goes well and they kiss and seem to have a great time together.

By the time J’onn and Kara figure out Mon-El stole the alien tech, Mxyzptlk and Mon-El have already challenged each other to a duel. Dressed as Hamilton and Burr, the two face off with pistols and Mon-El uses the alien tech on him. It disrupts his powers for a bit and the two physically fight instead. Mxyzptlk then uses the weapon on Mon-El and ties him up. Kara arrives just in time to save Mon-El and tells Mxyzptlk she changed her mind. She will marry him, if they do it on Kryptonian ground in the Fortress of Solitude.

Mon-El and Kara argue again at her house. He admits he is jealous and she tells him they will not work out. She says marrying Mxyzptlk to save everyone. She sees Maggie at the DEO and tells her how much Valentine’s Day means to Alex and encourages her to take the initiative and do something for her girlfriend.

Later at the Fortress of Solitude, Mxyzptlk is waiting when Kara shows up as Supergirl. She tells him they will never marry. Mxyzptlk uses his magic to try and hurt Kara with an animated statue of her uncle. She destroys the ice statute. Sealing the Fortress, Kara tells him she set the self-destruct button. He begs her not to kill herself and demands to know the code to stop the self-destruct. She tells him the code, which is in Kryptonian. The code is his name backwards, so he has to leave.

Lyra meets Winn at a fancy restaurant for a date. She tells Winn she was surprised he wanted to see her again. They talk about their relationship and he assures her he is not experimenting with her because she is an alien.

Maggie left a dress for Alex and a note with a location. The two talk and Maggie tells her she is sorry for not thinking about what she wants as well and that she could learn to like this day for her. They kiss and spend their date together slow dancing.

Mon-El arrives at Kara’s house and apologizes for his behavior and tells her she is his “kryptonite” and she accepts his apology. She tells him she lied about them not fitting. The episode ends with them flirting and finally kissing each other.

I found this episode of Supergirl somewhat disappointing overall though I assume most fans of karamel are happy with this episode. I am not completely on board with the relationship so far, so I was hoping the writers would help change my mind. Instead, they continued to show them arguing and once again Mon-El disregarded Kara’s wishes and then later apologized. Mxyzptlk and Mon-El continually fought over Kara like she was a prize to be won. While Kara did take down Mxyzptlk on her own, in her own way, it would have been nice to have seen Mon-El trusting her judgment and respecting her wishes throughout the episode.

On a more positive note, it is nice to see Winn meet someone and I hope we see more of her and learn more about her homeworld. I liked getting to know more about Maggie and like that the show touched on an important issue for the LGBTQ community, that is being kicked out or abandoned by their family. The ending sanvers scene was sweet, though short.

Next week’s episode “Homecoming” airs Monday at 8 p.m. on The CW.