‘Supergirl’ star Laura Benanti and husband Patrick Brown welcome baby

February 15 12:24 2017

What better gift to receive on Valentine’s Day than a baby girl!

Tony Award winning actress Laura Benanti, 37 and her husband, Patrick Brown, welcomed their first child together on Feb. 14.

No word yet on the name of the child, but Benanti and Brown have trademarked the nickname “Baby Girl Brown” for her since they announced they were expecting back in August 2016.

The Supergirl star’s rep confirmed the news to Entertainment Tonight.

“The baby is beautiful and most importantly, healthy.  She was born this afternoon [yesterday Feb. 14] at 3.33 p.m. ET.”

Fellow Broadway star and Sound of Music Live! co-star Audra McDonald, who also has a daughter with a birthday on Valentine’s Day, took to Twitter to congratulate Benanti.

In 2015, Benanti revealed she had a miscarriage and shared her story with The Huffington Post.  She called miscarriages the “Voldemort of women’s health issues” and demanded more visibility around miscarriages.

Congratulations to the happy couple!





