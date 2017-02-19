Surprise! Zoe Saldana welcomes baby no. 3

Congratulations to Zoe Saldana, 38, and her husband Marco Perego, 37, who just welcomed a new baby boy! On Saturday Feb. 18, Saldana posted a picture of her 2 kids, twins Cy and Bowie, 2, playing with the newest addition to the family on her Instagram.

The Avatar actress revealed that she named her new son Zen in the post.

Marco and I are elated to share the news of the the birth of our son Zen. We couldn’t feel more blessed with the new addition to our family. #threeboys… oh boy!” A post shared by Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) on Feb 18, 2017 at 9:16am PST

Zen’s arrival came as a shock since Saldana did not appear pregnant in recent sightings, according to E! News. Saldana was last seen on the red carpet on Feb. 16 for Los Angeles Confidential’s winter issue launch party. She was featured on the cover and did not even hint at the new baby’s arrival.

It has not been confirmed whether Zen came via surrogate or adoption.

Congratulations to the happy family!