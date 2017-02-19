Surprise! Zoe Saldana welcomes baby no. 3

February 19 10:14 2017

Congratulations to Zoe Saldana, 38, and her husband Marco Perego, 37, who just welcomed a new baby boy!  On Saturday Feb. 18, Saldana posted a picture of her 2 kids, twins Cy and Bowie, 2, playing with the newest addition to the family on her Instagram.

The Avatar actress revealed that she named her new son Zen in the post.

Zen’s arrival came as a shock since Saldana did not appear pregnant in recent sightings, according to E! News.  Saldana was last seen on the red carpet on Feb. 16 for Los Angeles Confidential’s winter issue launch party.  She was featured on the cover and did not even hint at the new baby’s arrival.

It has not been confirmed whether Zen came via surrogate or adoption.

Congratulations to the happy family!





