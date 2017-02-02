Syfy announces production of Sharknado 5

Sharknado 5 is officially a thing and this time it’s going Fin-ternational.

On Thursday, Feb. 2, Syfy and studio The Asylum announced that the fifth installment of the Sharknado movie series is in production. The film follows Ian Ziering and Tara Reid, who will be reprising their roles as shark-fighting heroic couple Fin Shepard and April Wexler, as they try to save the world from shark-infested storms across the globe.

Cassie Scerbo will also return to the franchise to reprise her role as Nova, a bartender turned Sharknado fighter.

Principal photography began in Bulgaria on Feb. 2, but the movie will actually be filmed in more than five different countries including the U.K. and Australia.

The director of the first four films, Anthony C. Ferrante, is back to direct the new script written by Scotty Mullen.