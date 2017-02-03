Tamron Hall departure from NBC raises ‘whitewashing’ accusations

Today Show anchor Tamron Hall’s departure leads to ‘whitewashing’ accusations towards NBC.

After three years as an anchor and co-host for NBC’s talk show the Today Show, Hall is leaving the Network and being replaced by former-FOX news anchor Megyn Kelly.

Hall’s contract was up for renewal by the network, NBC, but she turned it down and walked away. She said in a statement this week,

“The last 10 years have been beyond anything I could have imagined, and I’m grateful. I’m also very excited about the next chapter. To all my great colleagues, I will miss you and I will be rooting for you.”

The hour-long slot Today’s Takes usually filled by Hall and Al Roker will now be given to Kelly, who exited FOX News a month ago. Kelly’s past repertoire for saying offensive things in regards to black people has National Association of Black Journalists up in arms, accusing NBC of whitewashing.

“The National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) is saddened by Tamron Hall’s departure from NBC. She broke ground as the first black female Today show cohost and was enjoying ratings success alongside Al Roker during the show’s third hour of programming. NBC has been a leader for diversity in broadcasting, but recent reports that Hall and Roker will be replaced by former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly are being seen by industry professionals as whitewashing,” a statement released by the NABJ.

NBC was surprised by Hall’s departure, despite having offered her a contract that they thought was “generous.” They also defended this whitewashing accusation stating, “NBC News has a long and proven history as an industry leader in newsroom diversity.”

They promised to maintain contact with NABJ, as well as other organizations to sustain the diversity and unity held within their network, on and off camera.