‘Teen Mom 2’ star Kailyn Lowry pregnant with baby No. 3!

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry has announced that she is pregnant with her third child!

The reality star, who is already a mother to Isaac, 7 and Lincoln, 3, revealed the baby news via her blog on Thursday, Feb. 23.

In a lengthy post, Lowry wrote that she wanted to clear up rumors that have been swirling recently about whether or not she is expecting again.

“Since everyone can’t wait for the confirmation; here it goes. I am pregnant,” the post reads. “I’m sad that I should have known that people in my life would sell me out before I was ready. Like any normal person, I want it to be a happy time. I wanted this to be a private time so I could be excited while not getting chased by paparazzi and bothered with crazy headlines.”

The 24-year-old goes on to explain that she waited to share the news because she had health issues leading up this pregnancy.

“Please know this was a choice I made, I already know some won’t agree but I’ve been showered with support by the ones I love since I found out. Why did I wait? I’ve had a lot of health complications leading up to this pregnancy and I was not ready to release such private information on my own just yet being that I am so high risk with this pregnancy. I didn’t want to announce just to have another miscarriage and suffer through another grief,” the post continued.

She had a miscarriage in 2015 with her second baby with then-husband Javi Marroquin.

Lowry did not reveal who the new baby’s father is.

When she welcomes her third child, she will join her Teen Mom 2 castmates, Leah Messer and Jenelle Evans, who are also mamas to three children.

Congrats Kail!