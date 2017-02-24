‘The Big Bang Theory’ Recap: ‘The Comic-Con Conundrum’

On this week’s Big Bang Theory, the gang is getting excited about Comic-Con!

Penny decides she will go to Comic-Con with Leonard because it will make him happy. Leonard, however, confides in the guys that he doesn’t want her to go. He knows she will hate it and that will make him miserable.

In an attempt to talk her out of going, Leonard shows her pictures and tries to make the experience sound horrible and boring, but it doesn’t work. Penny later tells Amy that she won’t have fun, but Leonard always does stuff with her that he won’t enjoy.

Sheldon reveals to Amy that Leonard doesn’t want Penny to go and Amy confesses that Penny doesn’t want to go either. Sheldon wants to tell them, but Amy tells him to stay out of it. A few minutes later, Amy ends up blurting it out when she hears Leonard and Penny arguing about who is going to drive as they are leaving the apartment to go some where. Instead of being upset, they are relieved that they will both get what they want.

Meanwhile, Raj points out to Howard that Bernadette will not be happy with him leaving for 5 days since they just had a baby. Howard goes to Bernadette and tells her that he really wants to go. He says he will help out and do anything for her. Bernadette gives him a maybe. Since tickets don’t go on sale until the end of the week, she wants him to keep his promise before she gives the green light. His first task: make lasagna. If he doesn’t know how, Google does!

Raj is also in danger of not attending, as Sheldon is now in charge of his finances. Raj agrees not to spend any money that Sheldon doesn’t authorize. Sheldon decides that a Comic-Con ticket isn’t in Raj’s budget. If he wants to go, he has to earn the money himself.

Raj goes to Stuart to sell some of his memorabilia to him. He thinks it is worth hundreds of dollars, but Stuart will only give $25. Raj settles for this amount. Stuart then offers to let Raj work in the store to earn more money. That is when Stuart hands him the price gun and tells him to price each of the small figurines at $50 each. Later, Amy and Penny drive by to see Raj dressed as Aquaman and holding a sign pointing to the comic book store.

Raj tries another tactic when he asks the Wolowitz’s if they need help with anything. Bernadette, however, won’t let Howard off the hook by passing his chores off.

Raj gives up and comes to the conclusion that he will not be able to attend Comic-Con. Then, Bernadette and Howard surprise him by giving him the money to go as a thank you for taking care of their daughter. Raj doesn’t want to accept it, saying he doesn’t take care of his goddaughter for money. Bernadette states it will be a gift, but he still doesn’t want to take it. He is trying to be independent and responsible.

Hearing that Raj isn’t going to go, Leonard decides he won’t go either since he has gone 12 times. Instead, he will spend time with Penny. Howard makes the same decision, wanting to spend time at home with his family. Sheldon on the other hand, refuses to give up going. He will simply find other people to go. He tries to bribe Amy with what’s in his pants: a list of this year’s panelists. This of course, does not work. Looks like Sheldon may be going solo!