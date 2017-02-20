The Internet is creating new Oscar categories with #OscarsWeNeed

February 20 16:22 2017

Internet users have taken it upon themselves to develop much needed new Oscar categories.

The annual Oscar Awards honors filmmakers in 24 different categories. Categories range from Best Picture to Best Sound Editing, but for some movie fans, it’s just not enough.

On Feb. 20, Twitter user @Monday_Mayhem tweeted their latest hashtag game. They asked followers to brainstorm ways the Academy can further acknowledge actors and filmmakers using the hashtag #OscarsWeNeed. Of course, the internet responded in the most hilarious way.

The Oscars air on Feb. 26, 2017 on ABC.





