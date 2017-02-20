The Internet is creating new Oscar categories with #OscarsWeNeed

Internet users have taken it upon themselves to develop much needed new Oscar categories.

The annual Oscar Awards honors filmmakers in 24 different categories. Categories range from Best Picture to Best Sound Editing, but for some movie fans, it’s just not enough.

On Feb. 20, Twitter user @Monday_Mayhem tweeted their latest hashtag game. They asked followers to brainstorm ways the Academy can further acknowledge actors and filmmakers using the hashtag #OscarsWeNeed. Of course, the internet responded in the most hilarious way.

#OscarsWeNeed Achievement in Misleading Trailers — Greg Bernhard (@GregBernhard) February 20, 2017

I know this is a joke but seriously, why is there no Best Stunt Team category? #OscarsWeNeed pic.twitter.com/nW3b5uHbqj — Kayleigh Anne (@Ceilidhann) February 20, 2017

#OscarsWeNeed Best portrayal of a teenager by someone who’s actually in their mid 30s — Derek Griffin (@Yorkdel) February 20, 2017

#OscarsWeNeed Not even being ironic with this one. Best stunt choreography. Give them stunt guys/girls their due, yo. — ａｍｉ (@ghostamii) February 20, 2017

In all seriousness, Best SciFi/Fantasy movies, cast and crew. They work just as hard as the Drama & Comedy folks! #OscarsWeNeed — MelinaTee (@melinkaTee) February 20, 2017

The Oscars air on Feb. 26, 2017 on ABC.