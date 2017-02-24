The Maine releases ‘Bad Behavior’ music video

The Maine released their newest music video “Bad Behavior” early Thursday morning.

This is their most sentimental video to date. The Arizona natives took to Facebook to dedicate the video to their fans.

The video follows them throughout their very own festival, 8123 fest. There are clips of fans, live performances and behind the scene moments.

But, in a very Maine fashion it includes the guys taking shots and raining in champagne showers shirtless.

“This is what 10 years with you all sounds like. What 10 years of the family looks like. And after 10 years, this is what it all feels like. You make us feel ok all over. Long live the 8123 cult(ure). #8123”

The catchy song is the first off their upcoming album Lovely, Little, Lonely, which is set to be released April 7. You can see our review of their album Forever Halloween here.

Watch the video here :

As if that video didn’t make you feel alive and ready to party, the guys are also heading out on tour!