The Maine releases ‘Bad Behavior’ music video

The Maine released their newest music video “Bad Behavior” early Thursday morning.
This is their most sentimental video to date. The Arizona natives took to Facebook to dedicate the video to their fans.
The video follows them throughout their very own festival, 8123 fest. There are clips of fans, live performances and behind the scene moments.
But, in a very Maine fashion it includes the guys taking shots and raining in champagne showers shirtless.
“This is what 10 years with you all sounds like. What 10 years of the family looks like. And after 10 years, this is what it all feels like. You make us feel ok all over. Long live the 8123 cult(ure). #8123”
The catchy song is the first off their upcoming album Lovely, Little, Lonely, which is set to be released April 7. You can see our review of their album Forever Halloween here.
Watch the video here :
As if that video didn’t make you feel alive and ready to party, the guys are also heading out on tour!
Who has their tickets for The Lovely Little Lonely North American tour with @themowglis and @beachweather ? ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ * Without The Mowgli’s *** The Maine only ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ North America⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 3/30 Summit Music Hall Denver, CO 4/1 Club Sound Salt Lake City, UT • 4/2 Knitting Factory Concert House Boise, ID 4/4 Wonder Ballroom Portland, OR 4/5 El Corazon Seattle, WA 4/7 Great American Music Hall San Francisco, CA • 4/8 House of Blues San Diego, CA 4/9 House of Blues Anaheim, CA 4/11 191 Toole Tucson, AZ 4/13 Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill Dallas, TX 4/14 Emo’s Austin, TX 4/15 Warehouse Live Houston, TX 4/18 State Theatre St Petersburg, FL 4/19 House of Blues Lake Buena Vista, FL 4/21 Masquerade Atlanta, GA • 4/22 WorkPlay Theatre Birmingham, AL • 4/24 Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA 4/25 Phoenix Concert Theatre Toronto, ON 4/27 Webster Hall New York, NY 4/28 Royale Boston Boston, MA 4/29 Wolf Den at Mohegan Sun Resort Uncasville, CT ••• 4/30 The Stone Pony Asbury Park, NJ 5/2 The TLA Philadelphia, PA 5/3 9:30 Club Washington, DC 5/5 Crofoot Ballroom Pontiac, MI 5/6 House of Blues Chicago, IL 5/7 The Rave Milwaukee, WI 5/8 Skyway Theatre Minneapolis, MN
A post shared by The Maine (@themaineband) on Feb 13, 2017 at 11:33am PST
