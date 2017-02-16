Thomas Rhett and wife expecting baby and adopting!

In the wake of Beyonce and the Clooneys twin pregnancy announcements, it’s no surprise that Thomas Rhett wanted to get in on the action. Well, kind of.

In a twin situation of their own Thomas Rhett’s wife, Lauren Akins, is pregnant and the couple are also in the process of adopting a child from Africa.

Rhett announced the news on both Twitter and Instagram writing, “We’re so happy to announce that we are pregnant & in the process of adopting a child from Africa! Safe to say life is about to get crazy!”

We’re so happy to announce that we are pregnant & in the process of adopting a child from Africa! Safe to say life is about to get crazy! 😜 pic.twitter.com/Yhi088mPmy — Thomas Rhett (@ThomasRhett) February 15, 2017

The couple had just decided to stop trying to have a baby on their own and start the adoption process when Akins, 27, found out she was pregnant.

They found out while on a safari in Tanzania with Akins telling People, “It’s funny to me how we tried so hard and then we didn’t try at all and it happened! We feel like it’s all part of the plan.”

Rhett added, “I was in complete and utter shock! No one is ever prepared for something like that. It is almost like we suddenly had twins.”

Today was amazing @dswt A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on Nov 29, 2016 at 7:45am PST

He sought the advice of other country crooners saying, “I had dinner with Dierks Bentley and his wife the other night and I got a few tips from Dierks. He was like, ‘Well, you’re not going to get any sleep and Red Bull is going to be your best friend!’ ”

This year is starting strong for the couple. “We could not be happier,” Akins says, “We feel like 2017 is going to be our big year.”